Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $134,000 Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,094 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial by 181.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial by 1,092.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

TFSL opened at $15.20 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $76.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 470.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

