Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $193,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $98.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average is $127.80. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $199.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.