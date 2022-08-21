Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 445 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 163.7% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1,366.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 128,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,426,000 after acquiring an additional 119,507 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software Stock Down 2.6 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.53.

Paycom Software stock opened at $377.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

