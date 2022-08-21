Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $103.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.92 and its 200 day moving average is $113.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.16 and a 1 year high of $192.92.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,602 shares of company stock worth $1,707,506 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. Cowen dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Qorvo to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.