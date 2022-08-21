Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Methanex were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methanex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Methanex Price Performance

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Methanex Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.