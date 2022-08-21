MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Position Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,323 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,408 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $65,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,625,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,938,000 after acquiring an additional 875,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,556,000 after purchasing an additional 825,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

NYSE MGM opened at $34.73 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 322,100 shares of company stock worth $11,103,114. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.