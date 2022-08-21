MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 715.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 322,100 shares of company stock worth $11,103,114 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

NYSE:MGM opened at $34.73 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

