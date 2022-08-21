Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Holdings Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 139.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 472.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 330.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Mimecast Price Performance

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.74. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $85.48.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

