Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,839 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

Insider Activity

Centene Price Performance

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene stock opened at $96.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average is $85.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

