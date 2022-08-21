Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 138,406 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,406 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 89,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Tilray by 47.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 133,843 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Tilray by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 13.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.57. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tilray from $5.75 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.