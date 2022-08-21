Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,327 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,810,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,814,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $231,591,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,768,000 after acquiring an additional 113,766 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

Hershey Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $233.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.79. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $234.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.