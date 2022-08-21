Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 45,850 Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRET. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 758,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 198,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

Shares of SRET stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $9.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd.

