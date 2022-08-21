Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,133 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $116.65 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.22.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

