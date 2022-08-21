Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,017.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXAS. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $108.99.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

