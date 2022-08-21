Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,891,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $60.28 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.69.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,279,571.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,279,571.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,784 shares of company stock worth $5,100,633. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

