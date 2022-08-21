Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $157.69 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

