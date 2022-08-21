Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.13.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $204.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.