Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $126.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.95.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

