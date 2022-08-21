Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,094 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $371.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.30.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,396 shares of company stock worth $14,471,365. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.