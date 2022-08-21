Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,911 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,688 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $231.73 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $271.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

