Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 45,140 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,140 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

