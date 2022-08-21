Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 5,285 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 23,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $253.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.11.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,831 shares of company stock valued at $51,833,556 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

