Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 7,468 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $119.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 126.40%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

