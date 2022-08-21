Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 482,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWMX. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 4,807,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,866,000 after buying an additional 30,689 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 622,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 154,141 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.2406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.40%.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

