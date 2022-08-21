Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 617,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,189 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RC. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

RC stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.13. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $16.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.29%.

RC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

