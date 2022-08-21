Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,477 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. State Street Corp increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,196,000 after purchasing an additional 226,170 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,773,000 after purchasing an additional 473,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,617,000 after buying an additional 544,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after buying an additional 1,293,701 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.39.

Shares of TFC opened at $50.63 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

