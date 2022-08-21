Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Moody’s by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 98,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after buying an additional 45,765 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,354,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moody’s Trading Down 2.8 %

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.92.

NYSE:MCO opened at $310.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.06. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

