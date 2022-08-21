Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.62 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Cowen cut their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.10.

Cummins Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMI opened at $228.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.29 and a 200-day moving average of $205.63.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,695 shares of company stock worth $2,349,125. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

