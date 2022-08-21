Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 51,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 90,928 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $109.50 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.23.

