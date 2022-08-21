Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.06 Million Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,351 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Alarm.com by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 141,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 308.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,233,692.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $1,986,523 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 88.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $90.69.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

