Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.21 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 628.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in CBRE Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 234,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.86. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

