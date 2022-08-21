Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.35 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $344.49 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.60. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. UBS Group boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,152 shares of company stock worth $29,512,752. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.