Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.44 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Tobam increased its position in Allstate by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

Allstate Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $130.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.