Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.63 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,059 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.