Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.87 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. State Street Corp grew its position in AON by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,842,000 after acquiring an additional 98,794 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 27.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,489,000 after buying an additional 1,267,267 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,633,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $299.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.02 and a 200-day moving average of $289.64. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.