Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $8.98 Million Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,397 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

In related news, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Black sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $1,299,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,455,081 shares in the company, valued at $25,216,553.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,423 shares of company stock worth $3,772,033 over the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.17 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

