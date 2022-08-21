Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $9.17 Million Stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,981 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNRG. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 344,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 411,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 76,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:RNRG opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $17.10.

