Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $9.31 Million Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,204,482 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter valued at about $32,955,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 440,171 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 2,131,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,915,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,959,000 after acquiring an additional 411,867 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,205,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 2.5 %

CIM stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $116.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Chimera Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

