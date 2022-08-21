Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $9.44 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $2,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $407,673.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 712,552 shares of company stock valued at $78,016,688. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average is $115.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Bank of America lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

