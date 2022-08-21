Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $9.73 Million Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $236,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 66.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $42.74 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $977.04 million, a PE ratio of 2,137.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $318.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

