Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 16.0% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 3.2% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

