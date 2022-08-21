Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,456 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,646,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 183,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $32.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

