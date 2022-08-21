Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $64.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

