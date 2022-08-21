Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 965,544 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,342,000 after acquiring an additional 168,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,750,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 124,036 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 882,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 87,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $13,998,000. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $15.45 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

