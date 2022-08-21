Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119,662 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNOM opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $25.05.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

