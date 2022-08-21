Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,962,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 246,615 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HLX opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial upped their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.