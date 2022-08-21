Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,899 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056,235 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 612,633.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,887,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after purchasing an additional 507,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,349,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,844,000 after purchasing an additional 469,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.