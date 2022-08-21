Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,123 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $172.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.91 and a 200-day moving average of $171.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

