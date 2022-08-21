Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 23,796 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,897 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Best Buy Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $79.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.78. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

