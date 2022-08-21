Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,665 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 45,742 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 201,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $63.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.91. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

